Wednesday, 7 June 2017

What is wrong with this photo?

Can you see it?
Posted by at 6/07/2017 05:36:00 am

11 comments:

Esther Norah said...

There is notin wrong with d photo. Some guys at the back of the ladies all look alike and seem to be in d mood of praying while d girls e taking selfies. Abi wot else is wrong ni period.

7 June 2017 at 05:39
Anonymous said...

The guys all have same face and standing position.😐 Wonder if im right

7 June 2017 at 05:40
Anonymous said...

Thin tall Tony seems to be everywhere behind dem..... Aninimaous

7 June 2017 at 05:45
Anonymous said...

Linda tell us what you saw.

7 June 2017 at 05:59
Anonymous said...

Lol this is impossible! The people standing behind look the same.


Nikkey

7 June 2017 at 06:03
Ogaga4u2 said...

Those Muslim folks praying behind the girls in the picture.

7 June 2017 at 06:03
Urch said...

All I see is that they are identical

7 June 2017 at 06:07
ogbonna nwabueze said...

One person no wear sun glasses among them

7 June 2017 at 06:27
Laviv. vivianoporomo@gmail said...

All d guys at d background of d pix have d same face

7 June 2017 at 06:32
AG realty said...

the people behind the photo are in bondage. they all looking the ground and wore band on there head

7 June 2017 at 06:33
tsalz said...

Same head at the background

7 June 2017 at 06:38

