Monday, 12 June 2017

'What is Ponyor? - Nigerians ask after Mabel's rant exposed her hubby, AY and Freda Francis

This morning, Mabel called out her husband, comedian AY alongside heavily pregnant socialite Freda Francis. Mabel went on to leak some screenshots of an incriminating chat between her husband and Freda in the past as she warned her to stay way from her family. (Read Here).

In the leaked chat, there was a mention of the word 'Ponyor' between AY and Freda. Right now social media is buzzing as people are trying to figure out the true meaning on the word 'Ponyor'.





