What if I had the power of 10 hands?

Sometimes I wonder how I am able to juggle all this and get through each day. Even my helps have not been reliable and they keep leaving shortly after I get a new one.
The weekend is almost here and I’m not even excited because I know that it’s not really a rest period for me. Not with the pile of laundry I have to do, most especially my children’s clothes. At least, I can always take my husband’s clothes to the drycleaners.
I still have to go to the market and cook bulk food and store in the fridge so that it can be easier for me during the week. At times like this, I wish I had 10 hands. 2 to help with laundry, 2 with cooking, 2 with cleaning, 2 with my children’s homework and the remaining 2 to attend to some outstanding office work.
I love my kids and love to let them play, be free and just be kids, but most times, they come back with very dirty clothes that take a lot of scrubbing to get the stains out. I’ve used a lot of detergent but none has given me the result I am looking for.
But come to think of it,the new Omo with the power of 10 hands that Jennifer mentioned to me last week might be the solution. I remember she said the fragrance is really nice and it felt like she used 10 hands to wash the clothes, because the stains came out fast and easily too.
Let me quickly send Idara to my customer’s shop to buy me this new Omo with the power of 10 hands. I know Jennifer well, if she says it’s good, then it must surely be good.
If I’m able to finish the laundry and cooking fast, I’ll have enough time to take my children out, watch Zee World when we get back and even attend to Oga (winkwink).
