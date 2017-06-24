What does she know? She must be out of her mind: Abba Kyari slams Kate Henshaw for criticising policemen who took photos with Evans

One of the policemen involved in the arrest of billionaire kidnapper Evans has opened up on how difficult the operation was. ACP Abba Kyari who led the arrest said Evans was really smart and smooth during his operations hence made it really difficult for policemen to catch up with him.He also fired back at actress Kate Henshaw for criticizing some Nigerian Police Officers who posed for photos with Evans.
In an interview with DailyPost he said:
''Who is Kate Henshaw and what does she know? She must be out of her mind to criticize us. Even in other developed countries, people celebrate the capture of criminals and I wonder why she is running her mouth criticizing us why she has never caught a fly in her entire life.''He also narrated how they arrested Evans, he said:
''I think he is the smartest criminal I have ever seen in my entire life. Among all the high-profile robbers and kidnappers we have nabbed, Evans stands to be the smartest. He really gave me headache because we couldn’t track him.
That guy is very smart. On sighting us he was shocked to his marrow, he wanted to run but when he sighted my pistol he surrendered. He never thought he could ever be arrested. He was speechless for hours because he made sure he equipped himself with all the gadgets that would not enable us track him. He said
