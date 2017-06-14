 What does Kim Kardashian's bodyguard think he's doing touching her bum? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

What does Kim Kardashian's bodyguard think he's doing touching her bum?

Kim Kardashian who is the 47th world's highest-paid celebrity of 2017 according to Forbes,
was one of the many influential women who spoke at the fifth annual Forbes event. The mother of 2 and Kanye's wife attended the event with her bodyguard, who touched her bum several times as he opened doors for her. If this bodyguard wants to keep his job, he better behaves, before Kanye West will deal with him, lol.
Kim's speech at the event was billed as 'Evolving the Empire: Kim Kardashian West on Reigning Supreme.'
She revealed that she is currently focused on four things: her Kimojis, children's clothing range, her newly announced makeup line and fragrance. 



Posted by at 6/14/2017 08:19:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts