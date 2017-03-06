 What do you think about this other Prom outfit? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 3 June 2017

What do you think about this other Prom outfit?

Well, if her parents let her out of the house dressed like this, then...
Esther Norah said...

Bet how wud you know she got dressed from the house. She looks sexy thou period

3 June 2017 at 08:05
Manuel Kunmi said...

Leave her be abeggi it is beautiful and stunning just like they will say about Kylie and them kendal

3 June 2017 at 08:06
Swtswt Eze said...

Sexy n hot

3 June 2017 at 08:10
RAPHAEL MR RAG AYUBA said...

She for kukuma no wear cloth na..... Rubbish

3 June 2017 at 08:10
Debbie Chelsea said...

Her dress her life

3 June 2017 at 08:13

