Welcome to University of Salford, one of the most international Universities in the world

Cost of living is more reasonable in Salford and Manchester than many other cities in the UK. Manchester is key centre for arts, and you can see exhibitions from some of the world’s most famous artists at the city for free or discounted prices.
We have a range of services to support you as an international student. Whether you need help with your visa, advice about how to get a part time job or would just like to learn about life in the UK and to meet new people we’re here to help. You can learn more by going to AskUS at University of Salford.
THE BEST SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITIES
We offer one of the best Scholarships in the UK, up to £6000will be awarded on merit basis; this includes our Vice Chancellors Excellence Award Scholarships and the Science and Technology Specific Bursary. Other scholarships and bursaries includes the £1000 country bursary, 50% fee reduction MSc Public Health Scholarship and more. An exciting experience awaits you. You can find more on our scholarships by going to our scholarships page.
COURSES AT UNIVERSITY OF SALFORD
The University of Salford offers a wide range of programs and disciplines such as Engineering, Business and Management, Law, Accounting and Finance, Health, Nursing, Environments and Arts and Media disciplines. University of Salford has a rich history in science and Engineering, which has helped us develop a modern and dynamic environment at our University. With state of the art facilities enabling students of Aeronautical and Mechanical Engineering learn in our Specialists Labs which include Flight simulators and Wind Turbines.
With professional accreditation on our programmes in our School of Arts & Media, School of Built Environment, School of Computing, Science and Engineering, School of Environment and Life Sciences, Salford Business School, School of Health Sciences and School of Nursing, Midwifery, Social Work & Social Sciences ensures that your learning is relevant and applicable to Industry.
Our School of the Built Environment gives you the skills to shape the world around you. Ranked 46th in the world and 6th in the UK for Architecture and the Built Environment by QS world ranking, our research is deemed world leading. Accredited by the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors, the Chartered Institute of Architectural Technologists and Chartered Institute of Building. To see more of our courses at University of Salford, please follow this link http://www.salford.ac.uk/about-us/corporate-information/leadership-and-management/schools-and-colleges
OUR COURSES INCLUDE:
UNDER GRADUATE/POST GRADUATE:
Petroleum and Gas Engineering
Masters of Business Administration (AMBA Accredited)
Safety Health and Environment
Mathematics
Industrial and Commercial Combustion Engineering
Procurement Logistics and Supply Chain Management
International Journalism
Accounting and Finance
Quantity Surveying
Real Estate and Property Management
Gas Engineering and Management
Public Health
Nursing
Midwifery
International Business
Computing and many more….
*Online courses are also available
Applications nationwide are ongoing for July and September 2017 Academic session! Click below to register your interest:
