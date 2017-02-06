WED Expo announces National Tour Abuja, PH & Lagos + WED academy classes schedule

WED Expo Nigeria’s Largest Wedding Exhibition will be on a National Tour for brides and grooms to get the best deals from the best vendors in Abuja, Port Harcourt and Lagos. Promises to be an amazing with best deals ever right in time for the busy wedding season.
Exhibit:
Are you a wedding vendor? Planner, Decorator, Cake maker, Photographer, Videographer, Makeup Artist, Fashion or Beauty product expert or you provide any wedding service then you want to be in at least one city or multiple cities.
Call/SMS/Whatsapp: 08096448289 or Email: expo@wedgroup.com.ng to get a spot as limited time Promo is currently on with a few booths.
JUNE PROMO
Get 20% Off select number of booth options in Lagos, Abuja and Port-Harcourt
- Secure your spot now
- Know exactly where you will be located
- Pay small small
- Promo ends June 30th or while booths last
- Ask 08096448289 for details
Attend:
WED Expo is absolutely FREE!!! FREE!!! FREE!!! To attend and you get the Best deals from different vendors and you get to learn a lot on making your special day a really really special one. Also stand a chance to WIN!!! Millions in DISCOUNTS and GIVEAWAYS.
TOUR DATES:
WED EXPO ABUJA
July 21 – 23, 2017
Merry Makers Center
Wuse 2.
July 29 – 30, 2017
LA Kings Center,
Stadium Road.
August 18 – 20, 2017
The Haven Center,
Ikeja GRA.
WED Expo also introduces WED Academy Batch 2 Certified Wedding and Event Planner Program for Lagos, Abuja and PH.
Lagos
June 24 – July 16 (Saturday and Sunday In Class sessions only)
BlowFish Hotel
Victoria Island.
Abuja
July TBD
Port-Harcourt
July TBD
Follow your passion Call/Whatsapp/SMS: 08096448289 or Email: academy@wedgroup.com.ng for details.
