We will prosecute Dammy Krane to the fullest extent - Private Jet company

We can confirm authoritatively that Nigerian singer, Dammy Krane was indeed arrested in Miami yesterday. As we reported yesterday, days leading up to his arrest for theft, fraud and grand theft, the singer has been on social media flaunting his recent private jets trips.
Now, the verified twitter account of Tap Jets have come out to claim responsibility for handing the singer over to the police tweeting that he attempted to book Tap Jets flight using stolen credit card numbers. They vowed to prosecute him to the full extent of the law.
You no see wetin flaunting one cause.. Na wa oo.. So sad
Choiiiiiiiii
Abeg ''help me say amin oo''
Nawa oooo
Wetin tubaba go do now?
