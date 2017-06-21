 We will deploy the entire FG apparatus to ensure no one threatens Nigerians anywhere in the country- Osinbajo says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

We will deploy the entire FG apparatus to ensure no one threatens Nigerians anywhere in the country- Osinbajo says

At the meeting with Northern traditional leaders in the presidential villa today, acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, said that the Federal government will waste no time to deploy the entire apparatus to ensure no one is threatened by any group in the country.

"On our part as government, let me say that we will ensure that the entire apparatus of government is deployed to ensure that no one threatens Nigeria's territorial integrity, that no one threatens the lives or livelihoods of any Nigerian living anywhere in the Federation, "he said.
