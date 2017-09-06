We were waiting for that ice cream you promised us - Emotional tribute by children of late Major Maxwell Mahama

We have been waiting for that ice cream you promised us. We miss playing with you. We miss the dancing moves with mummy, and the laughter that fills our home when you are around.
We miss the Akosombo trip, we miss you coming for us from school and spending time with us before mummy comes. Daddy, we miss going to the Turkish restaurant with you alone to spend “boys boys” time.
We miss you chasing mummy around when she takes your meat from your food, and we miss eating together as a family. We miss you calling us to pray together and we miss you sitting us down to talk to us about life even as young as we are.
Daddy, anytime you were going out, you called us to tell us you would be back and that we should take good care of mummy and not stress her, and since you have kept long in coming, we assure you that we will take good care of mummy and not stress her out.
We really miss you and we are waiting to see you again. We love you very much and we know you love us because you cared for us and you always signed off your calls with “I Love You”.
To the world’s best and greatest daddy, we say we love you and we thank you for blessing us. You are simply irreplaceable.
With Love, from Jaden and Jerry.
Major Maxwell Mahama, who is survived by his wife and two children, Jaden and Jerry was lynched by a mob in Ghana and will be buried today at the Osu Military Cemetery.
1 comment:
Hmmm.. RIP
Post a Comment