"We created a machine that has started a significant move in entrenching democracy in this country. What is democracy? It is the ability to hire and fire. It was the first time that Nigerians had the ability of firing and it has become internalized in our political psyche. We know that we should not make the mistakes of the PDP. We too now know that we can be fired and that is democracy.” he said
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Wednesday, 14 June 2017
We know we can be fired by Nigerians- APC chairman, Odigie-Oyegun says
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/14/2017 06:29:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment