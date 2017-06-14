 We know we can be fired by Nigerians- APC chairman, Odigie-Oyegun says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

We know we can be fired by Nigerians- APC chairman, Odigie-Oyegun says

National Chairman of APC, John Odigie-Oyegun, says he is aware that the party can fire them if they do not deliver on their promises. Speaking at the presentation of a book titled ‘APC: The Making of a Change Agent’, which was written by Okoi Obono-Obla, the special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Prosecution at the party secretariat in Abuja today, Oyegun said the ability to fire any party that does not live up to expectations is the beauty of democracy.

"We created a machine that has started a significant move in entrenching democracy in this country. What is democracy? It is the ability to hire and fire. It was the first time that Nigerians had the ability of firing and it has become internalized in our political psyche. We know that we should not make the mistakes of the PDP. We too now know that we can be fired and that is democracy.” he said
Posted by at 6/14/2017 06:29:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts