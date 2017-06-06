We have not sponsored any new party- Makarfi-faction of PDP says, distances self from new party APDA

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of PDP has denied media reports that it is part of the new political party floated today, Advanced Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA). Some section in the media had earlier reported that Makarfi was part of the new party. PDP says the party is neither an offshoot of its party. Read the press statement released from the party after the cut...
In the last few hours, we have received numerous calls from our Party members, concerned citizens and well wishers on our association or otherwise with the Advance Peoples Democratic Alliance (APDA) which was unveiled today at Abuja. For the avoidance of doubt, we reiterate once again that we are not in any way associated with the New Party in any form or guise. The APDA is neither an offshoot of the PDP nor its alter ego as some are speculating.
This statement is made purely to set the Records straight and to avoid unnecessary innuendos, speculations and ambiguity that may threaten the continued unity and solidarity of our Party members. We thank millions of well-meaning Nigerians for their concern and commitment to the defence of our nascent democracy. In the end, this democracy cannot survive without a strong and vibrant opposition.
God bless the PDP! God bless Nigeria!!
