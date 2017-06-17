We have arrested 124 suspected rapists in Kano - Police

The Kano State Police Command has said more suspected rapists have been arrested in the state, increasing the previous number from 96 to 124 between April to June.
Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Magaji Musa Majia, confirmed the arrest while parading the suspects before journalists at the police headquarters on Wednesday.
The PPRO revealed that the police recorded 115 cases of rape, sodomy and other acts of indecency within the period under review.
According to him, 128 victims were involved in the crimes, out of which 124 suspects had been arrested, 94 cases charged to courts, while 13 cases were still under investigation.
He expressed worry over the increasing rate of such crimes across the state, assuring that the police would continue to do their best to curtail the situation.
DSP Majia appealed to religious leaders, traditional rulers and other well-meaning Nigerians to join hands in fighting the social vices.
