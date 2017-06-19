 We do not consider Nnamdi Kanu an Igbo leader of thought- Presidency | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 19 June 2017

We do not consider Nnamdi Kanu an Igbo leader of thought- Presidency

Special Adviser to the president on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, says the presidency does not consider leader of the Indeginous People of Biafra IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, as a leader of thought in the South East. Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Ojudu said the consultations currently being carried out by acting president Yemi Osinbajo is strictly with identifiable leaders of thought and at the moment, Kanu is not one of such leaders in the South East. He said:
“Well, the thing is that we were looking for leaders of the people, leaders of thought and we do not see him as a leader of thought in the east. May be opportunity will come at one time or the other for him to be engaged. But so far, what we have done is to look at people who have influence in the communities, whether it is religious, whether it is traditional, whether it is political, social or governance. These are the people we brought in for discussion”.
Posted by at 6/19/2017 05:20:00 am

2 comments:

kaleidoscope kaleidoscope said...

He is our leader so fuck off..

19 June 2017 at 06:02
Esther Norah said...

Even me am not considering him as an igbo leader cos am not understanding d man since he was released. I was rooting for him buh since he came out and had all these pple bowing down, I jst loose interest. Of a truth, my igbo pple will have leadership issues if dey get d chance to stay on their own period

19 June 2017 at 06:06

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts