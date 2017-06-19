“Well, the thing is that we were looking for leaders of the people, leaders of thought and we do not see him as a leader of thought in the east. May be opportunity will come at one time or the other for him to be engaged. But so far, what we have done is to look at people who have influence in the communities, whether it is religious, whether it is traditional, whether it is political, social or governance. These are the people we brought in for discussion”.
Monday, 19 June 2017
We do not consider Nnamdi Kanu an Igbo leader of thought- Presidency
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/19/2017 05:20:00 am
2 comments:
He is our leader so fuck off..
Even me am not considering him as an igbo leader cos am not understanding d man since he was released. I was rooting for him buh since he came out and had all these pple bowing down, I jst loose interest. Of a truth, my igbo pple will have leadership issues if dey get d chance to stay on their own period
