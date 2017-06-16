"We both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are" Obama hails Jay Z in new video as he's inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Yes, Jay Z named former US President Obama as one of the rappers who inspired him. He referred to Obama as "the greatest rapper of all time".
On his part, Barack Obama shot a video which was aired at the ceremony marking Jay Z's induction. In the video, Obama is seen congratulating Jay Z. The former US president revealed in the video that he's been a fan of Jay Z since he was a young and hungry state senator.
He said:
“I like to think Mr. Carter and I understand each other. Nobody who met us when we were younger men would have expected us to be where we are today,” said the former US president. We both have wives who are significantly more popular than we are… Like all of you, I am a fan, and I’ve been listening to Jay since I was a young and hungry state senator.”Other rappers who Jay Z mentioned that he was inspired by include; everyone from OGs like Rakim and Chuck D to Kendrick, Future and Chance The Rapper. Lauryn Hill, Queen Latifah, Redman and Foxy Brown.
See the video of Obama hailing Jay Z below.
.@BarackObama shouted out Jay Z for being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame; says Beyonce & M.O. are more popular than him & Jay pic.twitter.com/QTWL80hMQw— Victoria M. Walker (@vikkie) 16 June 2017
