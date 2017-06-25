We are under pressure to release notorious kidnapper, Evans - Police claims

Acting Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Galadanshi Dasuki while addressing news men at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja yesterday, said that the Police won't release Evans, inspite of calls from different quarters to do so.
“Evans has been a kidnapper for a long time and has been on the wanted list of the Police in Anambra, Abuja , Enugu, Edo and Lagos states. He also has a criminal gang, some of whom have been arrested in Enugu and Lagos. But there are still more out there. Therefore, this needs a painstaking investigation. Besides, we need to under study him as well as debrief him. By so doing, we intend to use his tactics to get others. He will eventually be charged to court after investigation is concluded”
No comments:
Post a Comment