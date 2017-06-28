“They don’t have a central command. They are not as coordinated as people think. They have dissenting views and before you say anything, they can disintegrate.
There are several factions of them and these are the people that have already acquired the little technology of making these explosives and these IEDs. We are progressing in the real sense of it and we are going to overcome it. When you go into the records of how it all started some couple of years ago and looking at where we are now, compare it in the recent past, whereby they don’t have freedom of action even in terrorism again. They could just go into public buildings like churches and mosques and carry out these actions, you will see a very large number of casualties taking place but now that has been curtailed almost totally, limited to isolated attacks now and then to soft targets" He said that despite the multiple suicide attack at the University of Maiduguri where 16 persons were killed last Sunday, the military is still making progress “Looking at what just happened, 16 casualties, (seven terrorists and nine innocent people), it is unfortunate that we had to lose those nine people but when you look again at the comparative analysis of the whole thing, we are making progress.”
Wednesday, 28 June 2017
We are making progress in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists - Military
