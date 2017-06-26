Watch Olajumoke thank all the people that have helped transform her life since her discovery by TY Bello

Yesterday launched her reality TV show. At the event, she took out time to thank all those who have helped transform her life since she was discovered by famed photographer, TY Bello. Watch the video after the cut...
@Regrann from @payporte - #AboutLastNight - An emotional @OlajumokeWorld thanking everyone for their support at the #Cruisenchillz4 with Olajumoke and the launch of #olajumokesauce. #PayPorte #JustForYou Remember, the #PayPorte1KStore is now open. Hurry to the store. - #regrann
A post shared by Olajumoke Orisaguna (@olajumokeworld)
5 comments:
Make she they try communicate in English now, hiaaa! She look beautiful thou.
nne we're proud of ur transformation from mgbeke to classy
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Language is not a barrier may God continue to help u
She is getting better. May the good lord who push you into limelight continue to lift you up
She needs to go to school. Pls start with home schooling, buy her literature books and let her read. This will boost up her confidence level.
God bless all who are lifting her up.
