 Watch Olajumoke thank all the people that have helped transform her life since her discovery by TY Bello

Monday, 26 June 2017

Watch Olajumoke thank all the people that have helped transform her life since her discovery by TY Bello

Yesterday launched her reality TV show. At the event, she took out time to thank all those who have helped transform her life since she was discovered by famed photographer, TY Bello. Watch the video after the cut...
 
Posted by at 6/26/2017 09:00:00 pm

5 comments:

Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Make she they try communicate in English now, hiaaa! She look beautiful thou.

26 June 2017 at 21:05
Vivian Reginalds said...

nne we're proud of ur transformation from mgbeke to classy
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

26 June 2017 at 21:12
Iamjulee said...

Language is not a barrier may God continue to help u

26 June 2017 at 21:17
Asoge Atelier said...

She is getting better. May the good lord who push you into limelight continue to lift you up

She needs to go to school. Pls start with home schooling, buy her literature books and let her read. This will boost up her confidence level.
God bless all who are lifting her up.

26 June 2017 at 21:26

