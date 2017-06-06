Watch baby's hilarious reaction when her dad tried to place her on grass

Pazi D., of Smyrna, Georgia, said he and his wife of five years, Lauren, knew that their daughter doesn't like grass but they never expected her to go into a full split when Pazi tried to place her down in their yard for playtime.
Pazi D., who asked ABC News not to use his last name, said: "We realized after taking her out several times that she wasn’t a real big fan of the grass. If she has on shoes, she’s usually OK. But if she’s walking barefoot she won’t step on the grass.
"She's just extremely energetic," he added. "She's determined."
See the video below.
