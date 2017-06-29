 Watch and Listen To Fuji Version of Humblesmith's latest single, Focus | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Watch and Listen To Fuji Version of Humblesmith's latest single, Focus

The latest song of Humblesmith, #focus has been generating attention, topping chart and enjoying heavy rotation in the media. 

The song which is children friendly due to the fact that he mentioned Domino Pizza has caught the attention of the very young fuji sensation, Destiny Boy. The young boy who has heavy following due to his penchant for remixing popular hip hop songs in fuji version has done a very good job on Focus.

 
What do you think of this fuji version of Focus?



Listen to audio:

