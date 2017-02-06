Was singer Dami Krane really arrested for theft in Miami or is it a publicity stunt?

That's the answer no one can answer at this moment. Multiple media reports claim that the singer was arrested today in Miami on a 7-count charge of grand theft, credit card fraud and identity fraud.
At the moment, LIB cannot independently verify this news and his management contact is currently unreachable.
A quick look through his social media pages shows that the singer is indeed in the United States and he's been showing off photos of himself flying in Jets from the DC Private Jet Charter Service for the past couple of days.
But is the mug shot and story true? That we can't confirm
A search through www.policerecordsfinder.com
doesn't show anybody by that name was arrested today.
Meanwhile, see what his fans are saying on social media..
