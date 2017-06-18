Was Rotimi Amaechi's speech at his birthday symposium so 'offensive' that Channels TV had to issue a disclaimer?

A birthday symposium was held in honour of the Transport Minister and former Governor of Rivers State, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi, who recently turned 52.While Amaechi was speaking at the event held in Port Harcourt, on Friday night, Channels Television placed a disclaimer dissociating themselves from the the ex-governor's views. Those who watched it said he was talking about Governor Wike, and what he was saying was apparently so offensive that the TV station eventually yanked him off their network. See more after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment