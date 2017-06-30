Wanted Matharoo sisters, Jyoti and Kiran, spill secrets on IG as they drag an 'acquitance' who celebrated their infamous arrest in Nigeria

These Canadian based sisters are spilling secrets on their 'flashy'
lifestyle as they collectively drag a lady spotted yesterday night with
Hushpuppi's married friend in Dubai. Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo were
arrested in 2016, and they admitted on camera to being the owners of the now defunct damaging website, NaijaGistLive. They apologized to
petitioners they had written damaging stories or attempted to extort
money from, saying the stories written on the site were sent in by close
friends or associates of people written about.
In
a bid to drag the lady who appears to have been their former
friend or acquaintance, they spilled secrets and got down and dirty in a
fight on Instagram tonight. See more screenshots after the cut...
No comments:
Post a Comment