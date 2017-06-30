 Wanted Matharoo sisters, Jyoti and Kiran, spill secrets on IG as they drag an 'acquitance' who celebrated their infamous arrest in Nigeria | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 30 June 2017

Wanted Matharoo sisters, Jyoti and Kiran, spill secrets on IG as they drag an 'acquitance' who celebrated their infamous arrest in Nigeria

These Canadian based sisters are spilling secrets on their 'flashy' lifestyle as they collectively drag a lady spotted yesterday night with Hushpuppi's married friend in Dubai. Jyoti and Kiran Matharoo were arrested in 2016, and they admitted on camera to being the owners of the now defunct damaging website, NaijaGistLive. They apologized to petitioners they had written damaging stories or attempted to extort money from, saying the stories written on the site were sent in by close friends or associates of people written about.

In a bid to drag the lady who appears to have been their former friend or acquaintance, they spilled secrets and got down and dirty in a fight on Instagram tonight. See more screenshots after the cut...
 
Posted by at 6/30/2017 09:43:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts