"What makes the FBI director different from Mr. Snowden then? It seems to me that in that case, he's not so much the head of the FBI as an activist, who has a particular point of view. By the way, if he faces some sort of prosecution in this regard, we are ready to give him political asylum as well. He should know that".
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Friday, 16 June 2017
Vladimir Putin offers ex-FBI director, James Comey "political asylum" in Russia
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/16/2017 06:32:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment