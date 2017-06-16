 Vladimir Putin offers ex-FBI director, James Comey "political asylum" in Russia  | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 16 June 2017

Vladimir Putin offers ex-FBI director, James Comey "political asylum" in Russia 

Russian president, Vladimir Putin is surely enjoying all the attention and drama his country is causing in the United States. During his annual question and answer call-in session on state television today, Putin offered fired FBI chief James Comey "political asylum". In his words, Putin said:

"What makes the FBI director different from Mr. Snowden then? It seems to me that in that case, he's not so much the head of the FBI as an activist, who has a particular point of view. By the way, if he faces some sort of prosecution in this regard, we are ready to give him political asylum as well. He should know that".
Posted by at 6/16/2017 06:32:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts