Videos: See the crowd currently gathered in front of Nnamdi Kanu's house in Umuahia

Happenning Right Now in Umuahia in front of Nnamdi Kanu's House a stonethrow away from Governor Ikpeazu and Government House pic.twitter.com/MntwLPIWNk— Kadaria Ahmed (@KadariaAhmed) June 28, 2017
I an in Umuahia and this is the scene right now outside Nnamdi Kanu's for those asking if this is today. @Chxta pic.twitter.com/z4qTu9Gs9W— Kadaria Ahmed (@KadariaAhmed) June 28, 2017
June 28, 2017
31 comments:
On Wednesday morning, people just pack their lives and start heading to Umuahia. Obviously a sign that the people carrying this thing on their head are just
jobless folks, students and shopless 'umu oso ahias' who believe a change of country name would automatically change their fortunes to riches and comfort.
HAIL BIAFRA... THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN
Why not inside his compound. Joblessness is a disease
Why does this man want division??? When African can barely stand on their own without support and idea from white..
Jobless fools
Hmmm!!!! This is not the way to go oo. Im proudly Igbo. But the truth is when this war starts, it will be beyond Kanus control, his family will be guarded. Of course.. Are his kids here? Many families will be wiped out, but Kanus family will be untouched. Ndi Igbo, be wise. Well thank God my US visa is valid.
I don't want to say they made a great mistake by releasing this guy.
May God punish u for that statement. Ada hausa.
and people think it is a joke I see Biafra being an Independent country before the end of this year
My brother tell them oh,
This guy is really capitalizing on the ignorance of these fools. Very sad indeed. Very sad.
Dalu Tochi nwannem! They are all people of little or no income believing that Biafra will mean them automatically leveling up to the people that are already established! 😂😂😂😂... in their dreams! Poor them wasting the little transport fare they have
FOOLS
People without work ahaahahha this Wednesday morning....nuel
I just let out a huge smile....so happy.....All hail the land of the rising sun.
FG just keeping quiet to this idiot man..............
Eyaaaa I feel sorry for Igbo people sha... These ones haven't got a clue what calamity they are heading for,
Misguided elements .these people are having a false sense of hope and direction.may God help all of us
Well whatever you call them, they are the people he is fighting for. The poor, and the down trodden. You that has a job and business of selling penis on LIB this Wednesday morning we have also seen you. Penis market no be market.
Oge Erugo!!! Time has come for us to depart, from the barren Land called Nigeria, into the Land of milk and honey ... The Land Of The Raising Sun!!!
Tochi. Short your dirty mouth up... who told you they dont have a life... as jobfull as you are where do you stand. Goat
Mr. Penis seller, it is called voice of the voiceless. Those you call jobless, poor, illiterates have been neglected in a country that regards only the high and mighty. If you have a serious thing doing, you won't be selling penis this wednesday morning on LIB.
What of you who feels rich in ur mind but suffering in real life under ur useless Govt. who will never ever care about d poor people ?in Nigeria d middle class is fading fast ..ur all heading for a South Sudan
Sister linda, come back home and be media adviser to the supreme leader oh. You know the nigerians will eventually kick you out of their region, lagos is a region in nigeria, remember that.
pls what are the terms of this biafra... will all igbos with investments scattered all over the country sell them and move to biafra land? should they be allowed to stay in another man's land? or be forcefully ejected?
1. have you not learnt anything from the civil war? are members of ojukwu's family suffering from poverty like the masses?
2. have you forgotten that the east is land locked thereby making it impossible for people to get away?
They made s grevious mistake releasing him... Just flouting his bail terms anyhow.
What about you fools that voted Buhary? I can see how you guys are enjoying the economy. Pls leave the jobless people alone . its their choice. They want freedom. If you are not OK with that pls go hug transformer .
Confused lots, this was how Hitler emerged, the rest is history. Anyways nobody learns from history that's why it keep repeating. feel sorry for this folks.
