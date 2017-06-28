 Videos: See the crowd currently gathered in front of Nnamdi Kanu's house in Umuahia | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Videos: See the crowd currently gathered in front of Nnamdi Kanu's house in Umuahia

These videos are from Nnamdi Kanu's house this morning. IPOB supporters in there numbers are gathered there singing "All we are saying, give us Biafra". Watch the videos as shared by media personality, Kadaria Ahmed.






Posted by at 6/28/2017 12:50:00 pm

31 comments:

Tochi said...

On Wednesday morning, people just pack their lives and start heading to Umuahia. Obviously a sign that the people carrying this thing on their head are just

jobless folks, students and shopless 'umu oso ahias' who believe a change of country name would automatically change their fortunes to riches and comfort.

28 June 2017 at 12:55
OSINANL said...

HAIL BIAFRA... THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN

28 June 2017 at 12:56
Ogechukwu Orji said...

Why not inside his compound. Joblessness is a disease

28 June 2017 at 12:56
Anonymous said...

Why does this man want division??? When African can barely stand on their own without support and idea from white..

28 June 2017 at 12:56
Rosemary C. said...

Jobless fools

28 June 2017 at 13:01
Anonymous said...

Hmmm!!!! This is not the way to go oo. Im proudly Igbo. But the truth is when this war starts, it will be beyond Kanus control, his family will be guarded. Of course.. Are his kids here? Many families will be wiped out, but Kanus family will be untouched. Ndi Igbo, be wise. Well thank God my US visa is valid.

28 June 2017 at 13:02
mabogunje Oluwa Josh said...

I don't want to say they made a great mistake by releasing this guy.

28 June 2017 at 13:03
Anonymous said...

May God punish u for that statement. Ada hausa.

28 June 2017 at 13:05
Anonymous said...

and people think it is a joke I see Biafra being an Independent country before the end of this year

28 June 2017 at 13:06
Iron rose said...

My brother tell them oh,

28 June 2017 at 13:06
Anonymous said...

This guy is really capitalizing on the ignorance of these fools. Very sad indeed. Very sad.

28 June 2017 at 13:06
Anonymous said...

Dalu Tochi nwannem! They are all people of little or no income believing that Biafra will mean them automatically leveling up to the people that are already established! 😂😂😂😂... in their dreams! Poor them wasting the little transport fare they have

28 June 2017 at 13:10
CYRIL AKOR said...

FOOLS

28 June 2017 at 13:10
Anonymous said...

People without work ahaahahha this Wednesday morning....nuel

28 June 2017 at 13:10
Anonymous said...

I just let out a huge smile....so happy.....All hail the land of the rising sun.

28 June 2017 at 13:12
Anonymous said...

FG just keeping quiet to this idiot man..............

28 June 2017 at 13:18
Anonymous said...

Eyaaaa I feel sorry for Igbo people sha... These ones haven't got a clue what calamity they are heading for,

28 June 2017 at 13:19
Crush said...

Misguided elements .these people are having a false sense of hope and direction.may God help all of us

28 June 2017 at 13:22
Anonymous said...

Well whatever you call them, they are the people he is fighting for. The poor, and the down trodden. You that has a job and business of selling penis on LIB this Wednesday morning we have also seen you. Penis market no be market.

28 June 2017 at 13:24
Anonymous said...

28 June 2017 at 13:24
Anonymous said...

Oge Erugo!!! Time has come for us to depart, from the barren Land called Nigeria, into the Land of milk and honey ... The Land Of The Raising Sun!!!

28 June 2017 at 13:25
Anonymous said...

28 June 2017 at 13:25
Anonymous said...

28 June 2017 at 13:25
Akpunonu dorcas said...

Tochi. Short your dirty mouth up... who told you they dont have a life... as jobfull as you are where do you stand. Goat

28 June 2017 at 13:26
Anonymous said...

Mr. Penis seller, it is called voice of the voiceless. Those you call jobless, poor, illiterates have been neglected in a country that regards only the high and mighty. If you have a serious thing doing, you won't be selling penis this wednesday morning on LIB.

28 June 2017 at 13:28
Anonymous said...

What of you who feels rich in ur mind but suffering in real life under ur useless Govt. who will never ever care about d poor people ?in Nigeria d middle class is fading fast ..ur all heading for a South Sudan

28 June 2017 at 13:33
Anonymous said...

Sister linda, come back home and be media adviser to the supreme leader oh. You know the nigerians will eventually kick you out of their region, lagos is a region in nigeria, remember that.

28 June 2017 at 13:41
Anonymous said...

pls what are the terms of this biafra... will all igbos with investments scattered all over the country sell them and move to biafra land? should they be allowed to stay in another man's land? or be forcefully ejected?

1. have you not learnt anything from the civil war? are members of ojukwu's family suffering from poverty like the masses?

2. have you forgotten that the east is land locked thereby making it impossible for people to get away?

28 June 2017 at 13:45
Anonymous said...

They made s grevious mistake releasing him... Just flouting his bail terms anyhow.

28 June 2017 at 13:47
Anonymous said...

What about you fools that voted Buhary? I can see how you guys are enjoying the economy. Pls leave the jobless people alone . its their choice. They want freedom. If you are not OK with that pls go hug transformer .

28 June 2017 at 13:51
Anonymous said...

Confused lots, this was how Hitler emerged, the rest is history. Anyways nobody learns from history that's why it keep repeating. feel sorry for this folks.

28 June 2017 at 13:53

