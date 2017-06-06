Video: Two men electrocuted inside a pool while partying in Nairobi

According to reports online, American singer, Omarion performed at the same club the same weekend the incident happened. However, it is not clear if the incident happened during his show.
Facebook user, Kenny who shared the video of people trying to save the men, said a live wire inside the swimming pool electrocuted the men while swimming, causing them to drown. Luckily they were rescued alive. The guys are currently recuperating in the hospital.
Chai!
... Merited happiness
it seems maybe a wire for the speakers fell into the swimming pool. they are really lucky to have survived the electrocution because some people don't make it alive.
