Saturday, 3 June 2017

Video: Train passengers throw a makeshift graduation party for a student who missed his graduation ceremony because he was stuck on the train

A graduate of nursing from the Hunter College, Brookdale campus, New York, Jerich Marco Alcantara  missed his graduation ceremony after he got stuck on the train. it didn't end all bad as he got a makeshift graduation party aboard the train. The party was thrown by other passengers and some of his friends who were on the same train.
Alcantara told Select All he had opted out of attending the main graduation ceremony at Radio City Music Hall later that same day because students were only allotted two tickets, and he wanted all of his family and friends. Opting out also meant that getting to the commencement was that much more important to him.
“I was on track to be at my commencement at 9:15 a.m., but the delays altogether ended up taking almost three hours,” Alcantara said. “After 45 minutes, I knew I was already late, but I kept hoping that I’d at least make it to walking the stage.” He didn’t make it, but thanks to some friends and strangers on the train that day, he still got to experience a formal graduation. Sort of. A friend presented Alcantara with a “diploma” via a cell phone, while somebody else on the train blasted “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)” by Green Day. Another passenger filmed the makeshift ceremony and posted the video to Facebook.
