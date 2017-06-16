Video: Pastor Ashimolowo of KICC asks his members to donate $1000 or N1000 for every year they have lived on earth

In the video, the pastor could be heard asking his church members to sow seeds. First, a seed of $1,000 and the second, a seed of Glorious Expectation which was N1,000 for every year you have lived on earth.
“For every year you have lived on earth, I want you to give a N100… No sorry, a N1000 naira. If you have lived on earth for 35 years, you give N35,000. You have lived 60 years, you give N60,000. Those who are paying one thousand dollars to the left while those paying in naira to the right. Thousand dollars to the left, thousand naira to the right, those that are doing the both, to the middle.“Get out of your seats.”
The video was reposted by OAP, Freeze and he captioned it;
"Nigerians, their IQ of 67 and their men of God. Come and give a thousand dollars for every year you have lived?? Can you show me anywhere in the Bible where Jesus used this 'fund raising' approach? I remember 5 loaves and 2 fishes but 1000 dollars??????? ~FRZ"
