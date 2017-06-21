 Video: Pastor and his family banished after he was caught with charms in Anambra state | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Video: Pastor and his family banished after he was caught with charms in Anambra state

A pastor and his family members have been banished after he was allegedly caught with charms.

The incident happened in Nnobi, a village in Anambra state. Watch the video after the cut.


Posted by at 6/21/2017 12:58:00 pm

10 comments:

Kathy said...

this is not right. nigeria allows freedom or religion. even if he was found with charms, what is supposed to happen is that people should

not go to his church and that is all.

21 June 2017 at 13:02
Anonymous said...

Linda Ikeji, this is not good journalism. Those kids should be blurred from this video.

21 June 2017 at 13:15
Beauty Osas said...

Fake pastors everywhere that is why the bible admonish us to test all spirits (1 John 4:1).

21 June 2017 at 13:18
RareSpecie Z said...

Good 4 Him.

21 June 2017 at 13:22
Anonymous said...

God's business is not a way of making money. Good will keep exposing you all.


It's a pity that there's no fear of God in the church again, it breaks my heart.


Demons preaching in the name of GOD, the BIBLE cannot lie: Endtime

21 June 2017 at 13:24
Lady Ijaaay said...

Poor Children! They have just inherited the sins of their father.

21 June 2017 at 13:27
evans said...

pls, can someone interpret what they are saying.

21 June 2017 at 13:38
Vivian Reginalds said...

Its the poor child I pity sef
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

21 June 2017 at 13:39
David Sunday said...

Ohhhhhhho....dat is why Bible said dat judgement will start frm d church of God, hmmmmm

21 June 2017 at 13:41
Anonymous said...

they don't have to embarrass him this much, there are so many of them here in Lagos...

21 June 2017 at 13:59

