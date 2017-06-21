The incident happened in Nnobi, a village in Anambra state. Watch the video after the cut.
Wednesday, 21 June 2017
Video: Pastor and his family banished after he was caught with charms in Anambra state
The incident happened in Nnobi, a village in Anambra state. Watch the video after the cut.
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/21/2017 12:58:00 pm
10 comments:
this is not right. nigeria allows freedom or religion. even if he was found with charms, what is supposed to happen is that people should
not go to his church and that is all.
Linda Ikeji, this is not good journalism. Those kids should be blurred from this video.
Fake pastors everywhere that is why the bible admonish us to test all spirits (1 John 4:1).
Good 4 Him.
God's business is not a way of making money. Good will keep exposing you all.
It's a pity that there's no fear of God in the church again, it breaks my heart.
Demons preaching in the name of GOD, the BIBLE cannot lie: Endtime
Poor Children! They have just inherited the sins of their father.
pls, can someone interpret what they are saying.
Its the poor child I pity sef
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Ohhhhhhho....dat is why Bible said dat judgement will start frm d church of God, hmmmmm
they don't have to embarrass him this much, there are so many of them here in Lagos...
Post a Comment