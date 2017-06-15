Video: Obama's government had an anti-Jonathan meeting with Borno state governor, others just a month before Chibok girls were kidnapped- Reno Omokri

According to Reno, he got to find out about this during his research on his new book, "Facts Versus Fiction: The True Story of the Jonathan Years, Chibok, 2015 and the Conspiracies.
"In 2014, on March 18th, Obama's security adviser, Susan Rice, she met with a couple of governors, one of them was Borno state governor. She met with them in the White house. At this meeting, the Borno state governor gave a very very terrible anti-Jonathan speech. He was there along with Murtala Nyako. They accused Jonathan of sponsoring Boko Haram which was obviously not true. They said so many other things. This meeting held on March 18th 2014 at the White house and before then, they had met at the state department. This was all under the Obama administration. Obama's National Security Adviser, Susan Rice, some of you may know her if you are old enough or my age. Susan Rice was the person who came to Nigeria with Ambassador Pickle and some other persons when Abdulsalami Abubakar was military head of state. They met with Abiola and she was the one who actually made the tea and served to Chief Abiola and after he drank the tea, he began foaming in the mouth and he died.
Now I am not saying that she did anything but this was the sequence of events and this same woman became National Security Adviser. She met with the Borno state governor March 18th 2014 and less than a month later, on April 14th, the Chibok girls were kidnapped. Now just look at it, they went for a meeting with Obama's National Security Adviser, discussing anti-Jonathan talk, accusing Jonathan of being behind Boko Haram, saying all manner of things. After meeting with the NSA, less than a month later, Chibok happened. And then look at the Chibok story. I was able to trace two Chibok girls right here in America. Chibok actually happened. Don't let anybody deceive you that there was no kidnap. There was a kidnap"Watch the video below...
10 comments:
Reno should get a life and move on goodness! For how long will he be wailing ? Even Jonathan has moved on. Everlasting werey!
No comment.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
Tell this clown to shut his lousy mouth-we heard of him ranting nonsense. Get that your huge nose off the national issue, Jonathan was saddest thing that has ever happened to us. Stop poking us with your giant nose.
YEYE ABEG NEXT?
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Tell this clown to shut his lousy mouth-enough of him ranting nonsense so ge that your huge nose off the national issue, Jonathan was saddest thing that has ever happened to us. Stop poking us with your giant nose.
Linda, will Reno ever get over Jonathan's loss? Jonathan the candidate and his jaw people have moved on. Tell Reno to move on and stop his conspiracy theory.
reno is really delusional..kai..So an American had to come and make Tea for Abiola to drink..LMFAO....You think if they wanted to kill Abiola they will personally come and do it themselves in a country of 200m ???..hahahah...You are more dull than your man..delusional man for delusional audience
We know, that is why God is using trump to delete all his achievements.
Tell this clown to shut his lousy mouth-enough of him ranting nonsense so ge that your huge nose off the national issue, Jonathan was saddest thing that has ever happened to us.
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
Listen to Reno...wise words.Ponder
Post a Comment