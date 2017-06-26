 Video: Michelle Obama congratulates Chance the Rapper on his BET Award | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

Video: Michelle Obama congratulates Chance the Rapper on his BET Award

Last night, a pre-recorded video from Michelle Obama surprised audience members at the BET Awards ceremony in Los Angeles where she congratulated Chance the Rapper for receiving the network's prestigious humanitarian award. In the video, the former First Lady said;
"Chance is showing our young people that they matter, that they have something inside of them that is worthy of being expressed, and they have so much to contribute to their community and our country. I can think of no better legacy to leave, and I am thrilled to celebrate you here to tonight and honored to call you my friend.”

Chance TheRapper received the distinguished honor for his philanthropic achievements in Chicago, where both he and Mrs. Obama are from.

He is now the youngest ever recipient of the BET Humanitarian Award. Other artists to have received the honor include Muhammed Ali, Harry Belafonte, Alicia Keys and Wyclef Jean.
See the video below....
