Video: I'm the Nigerian nightmare, I want to fight Anthony Joshua in front of 180,000 fans in Lagos - Tyson Fury

Ever since Anthony Joshua defeated Ukraine's giant Wladimir Klitschko and was crowned world heavyweight champion, Fury has been calling out and trading words with the Nigerian boxer.
In a recent interview with iFilm TV, the 28-year-old said: “It may not be at Wembley, the fight might be in Nigeria in Lagos. I’ve heard they’ve got an 180,000-seater there.
“So considering I’m the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ now then we’ll go over there.
“Or it could be in Ireland at Croke Park, that holds a lot of people or it could be at Wembley, you never know.”
Fury has hinted a September return to the ring for a shot at the IBO, IBF, and WBO heavyweight belts.
No comments:
Post a Comment