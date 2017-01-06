Video: Igbo Ex Corps member who converted to Islam to celebrate Buhari's win renounces Islam

In a video shared on Youtube, Chukwuma could be heard saying he has renounced Islam. According to him, he took the decision because of the 7 assassination attempts on his life since his conversion.
"My name is Chukwuma Austin Dike that corper that vowed to join Islam if Buhari wins the election. I want to use this medium to tell everyone that I'm no longer a muslim. I have renounced Islam today. I no longer wish to be addressed a muslim again. Reasons; I have escaped seven assassination attempts. One at Moko,four times in Mabuchi Abuja, sixth times was in Zaria, Kano and last time was inside American embassy. I can prove it. What I have done now will make many Muslim hate me and hunt for my head but I'm not afriad to die." He said Mr CHukwuma also said he felt pity for any Igbo muslim out there because they are sacrificial lamb and they will be the first to be killed any time there is crisis in Nigeria. Watch the video below..
