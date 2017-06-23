Video: I love anal sex very much - Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah

Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah, has revealed she's a big fan of Anal sex describing the sexual activity to be very “great”. According to the actress, Anal sexual activity is great and very enjoyable if people who engage in the act understand themselves.
The mother of two made the disclosure on ‘in bed with adwen’ a show which airs on ETV
“Anal sex is great. It's very great but it depends on the two individuals because you need to find out if your partner likes it or not. But as for me, I love Anal sex, I really do but I and my partner needs to know what we want to do so that we can both enjoy it.
Watch the interview below....
