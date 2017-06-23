 Video: I love anal sex very much - Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 23 June 2017

Video: I love anal sex very much - Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah

Ghanaian actress, Vicky Zugah, has revealed she's a big fan of Anal sex describing the sexual activity to be very “great”. According to the actress, Anal sexual activity is great and very enjoyable if people who engage in the act understand themselves.
The mother of two  made the disclosure on ‘in bed with adwen’ a show which airs on ETV
“Anal sex is great. It's very great but it depends on the two individuals because you need to find out if your partner likes it or not. But as for me, I love Anal sex, I really do but I and my partner needs to know what we want to do so that we can both enjoy it.
Watch the interview below....
Posted by at 6/23/2017 03:04:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts