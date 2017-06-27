Video: "I can't kill my child" 16-year-old Zainab Isah, impregnated while in Boko Haram captivity speaks out

The 16 year old teen says she cannot kill her unborn child because doing that then makes her a killer and in no way different from her abductors. Zainab who hoped for a girl child because some community members had vowed to kill her child if it were a boy, is deeply sad as a recent scan confirmed she is having a boy.
Watch the video below...
GRAPHIC: 16-year-old Zainab Isah, impregnated while being held as a prisoner by Boko Haram talks about her pregnancy and struggles. pic.twitter.com/k3BVT0ySYD— Wọlé II (@Kingwole) June 27, 2017
