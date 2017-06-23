Video: I am a practising Christian, Muslim and a traditionalist- Ooni of Ife says

According to him, there is nothing demonic in our ancient traditional religion.
"I love my religion to pray. I go to the mosque to pray. I go to the church for service. Yes, you are correct that I am a traditionalist Yes you are correct that I was born a christian, but the only one that you didn't add is that I am a practising Muslim as well. I will tell you something that people don't understand. Every religion is one but we have a different perspective of the different religions because God is one. He is a Uni-three God. I have been able to see the light that there is nothing that is demonic in our ancient traditional religion"he said
Watch a clip from interview here
😳 🤷♀️ 🙄 ~Ooni of Ife pic.twitter.com/XTOlGVnrKN— MUSTAPHA (@angry_ustaaz) June 23, 2017
MTCHEW
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Ok
My bro ur confused!you belong to no one
You cannot serve God and mammon,is either you are for God or not.is either you are hot or cold.
Ooni you can't serve two masters it's very simple.
CONFUSED MOFO
I simply love this Ooni, he's the perfect definition of a Royal father and leader. I'm a Christian and I agree with the Ooni- GOD IS ONE.
Now it makes sense why he married
An itohan who became a Sonia and a zainab and now wuraola you see Kabiyesi lives uni three personalities
You are just a longer throat. Anywhere you see food you eat
