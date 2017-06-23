 Video: I am a practising Christian, Muslim and a traditionalist- Ooni of Ife says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Video: I am a practising Christian, Muslim and a traditionalist- Ooni of Ife says

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, says he is a practicing Christian, Muslim & Traditionalist. The Ooni who has been seen attending church services and also some traditional activities in Ile-Ife, said this in a recent interview with The Osasu Show.

According to him,  there is nothing demonic in our ancient traditional religion. 


"I love my religion to pray. I go to the mosque to pray. I go to the church for service. Yes, you are correct that I am a traditionalist Yes you are correct that I was born a christian, but the only one that you didn't add is that I am a practising Muslim as well. I will tell you something that people don't understand. Every religion is one but we have a different perspective of the different religions because God is one. He is a Uni-three God. I have been able to see the light that there is nothing that is demonic in our ancient traditional religion"he said
Posted by at 6/23/2017 01:41:00 pm

9 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

MTCHEW
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 June 2017 at 13:44
Davido's driver said...

Ok

23 June 2017 at 13:48
Anonymous said...

My bro ur confused!you belong to no one

23 June 2017 at 13:50
Anonymous said...

You cannot serve God and mammon,is either you are for God or not.is either you are hot or cold.

23 June 2017 at 13:52
Anonymous said...

Ooni you can't serve two masters it's very simple.

23 June 2017 at 13:54
OSINANL said...

CONFUSED MOFO

23 June 2017 at 14:03
Anonymous said...

I simply love this Ooni, he's the perfect definition of a Royal father and leader. I'm a Christian and I agree with the Ooni- GOD IS ONE.

23 June 2017 at 14:21
Anonymous said...

Now it makes sense why he married
An itohan who became a Sonia and a zainab and now wuraola you see Kabiyesi lives uni three personalities

23 June 2017 at 14:22
Anonymous said...

You are just a longer throat. Anywhere you see food you eat

23 June 2017 at 14:29

