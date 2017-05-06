 Video: The heartbreaking moment Ariana Grande broke down in tears while performing her last song at the Manchester benefit concert | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Video: The heartbreaking moment Ariana Grande broke down in tears while performing her last song at the Manchester benefit concert

Singer, Ariana Grande enlisted the help of musicians like, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Black Eyed Peas and lots more to host a benefit concert for victims of the Manchester Arena Bombing which claimed the lives of 22 people and injured a lot more.

Ariana broke into tears while performing a rendition of 'Somewhere in Rainbow' which was the last song of the night. Watch the video after the cut.
Posted by at 6/05/2017 11:45:00 am

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

So touching sent shivers all over my body

5 June 2017 at 11:59

Post a Comment

