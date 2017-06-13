Video: Fulani herdsmen invade Anambra school with cows, sending terrified screaming, pupils, students and teachers scampering for safety

Days after a herd of cattle invaded a primary school in Edo State, sending pupils and teachers jumping out through windows, a similar incident occurred on Monday, June 12 at a school in Anambra State. According to Melu Grace Okwudili, who posted the video:
"Happening now at Nwafor Orizu College of Education Demonstration Nursery,Primary and Secondary school Abata Nsugbe as Fulani herdsmen invaded the school with thousands of cow disturbing the whole pupils and students writing their mid term test.Thank God for the Nsugbe security that went after the herdsmen and caught one of them.
Watch video below...
8 comments:
I blame @Buhari
...@Galore
Since Tinubu brought in that mallam buhari, cows ti take over.
Hian!
... Merited happiness
They want biafra, they want biafra! Yet they cant protect their own people, charity begins at home! Dont they have a governor???? Didnt you see how fayose dealt with this nonentities??? Shame on igbo leaders.
What are cows doing in the school premises.
What do you expect.na there brother be president na.
Na wa o Buhariazation of Nigeria. Trust my igbo pple- this is a threat to national security hehehehhe. Students n teachers jst dey hammer igbo with the scanty staff room for teachers. Buhari come n carry ur brothers biko period
Oga bubu should warn his brethren,see the mayhem they're causing in my state. It could be political to distract Obianor,the earlier APC get to know that they can't win Anambra state the better for them.
