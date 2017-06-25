Video: Father of notorious Kidnap kingpin, Evans, begs Nigerians to forgive his son and take him to T.B. Joshua for deliverance

"I'm still pleading to Nigerians, everybody he offended that they should forgive him. Life is very very important. Once they have life, there is hope. I have said it earlier, let them take him to T.B Joshua.
I was in T.B Joshua in 2012, he said that if you see any criminal, that you should bring that person, so that when he gets his deliverance. He will know himself. It is something inside him that is messing up, not that person. I was telling God to forgive him. It's a very big shame to me hearing this name.
What of those that he killed?
@Galore
Like seriously....
And Negbenebor that they killed nko?
Story for de gods ooo after he had killed many on de process
Let them tell us what they did to Soccer pools owner,Micheal Negbenebor... The Edo billionaire.he was kidnapped in 2014.till date no one saw him. I'm crying. Google Michael Negbenebor
Papa you had the chance of taking him to TB Joshua, but you were busy marrying many wives and enjoying his evil money. It is too late now, it is only God himself that will give him that grace.
Anini has a father and mother he was killed,he never made 10 million naira u pleading so u and him can enjoy the reminant of money worth millions that will he left in hiding if every body commits atrocities like this one and be forgiven definitely we all should go doing kidnapping bisiness let him seek forgiveness from God and not from man Just let justice be done
I'm sure they killed n buried d 74 year old
He be like say you And your stupid pikin dey crase.
These people are mad.
@galore revenge is for the lord and thou shall not judge
Shitttt. only in nigeria. a father that should be heading to jail as a beneficiary of stolen wealth, a wife that should be on death row for been a kidnapping accomplice, all have the guts to come and beg Nigerians. why didn't they rat him out when they initially found out what he was doing. may the thunder that will fire you come directly from isis camp. Ewu
after enjoying the money with your evil son abi...both of you should be killed....
Typical Nigeria behavior no b only demon.u dat didn't stop him as a child.u b demon.let him die
This people are funny sha. Forgiveness my foot.
Rosie Said.....Storie! Storiee! Storieeee!.........Like all of you didn't know that he was a brutal armed robber and a criminal kidnapper sharing and benefiting from his dirty loot! And now you are asking for forgiveness and mercy,did he show forgiveness and mercy to all those he robbed? And those he kidnapped and killed? You his father and all his family members who knew what evil he was into and did not turn him to the authorities, you all also have questions to answer!
Arrest this man he's a threat to us what about the people he killed over money that dose not belong to him?? Your so called son is destined to crime he will never stop The blood of those are manifesting his end has come!! He must die even in hell fire he will still be doing crime you Waite for the day you will receive a call from hell about his crime when ho lives earth
Go and hide just like your wife else we come for you ...your son is a criminal and you know dem well ..
Let the law take its cause and don't put religion to it. Sorry Baba jaguda
Ok we forgive him. But tell him to return the monies he collected completely & he should bring back the dead ones that died either in detentions or during the roberry operations. Am sure he'll be forgiven after serving his life imprisonment.
mtchewwww
Story for the gods. The law will take its own course.
He killed some people when he was into armed robbery.
I didn't know he killed someone. Really?
No matter the pleading, he must face the punishment that is all
That is so bad
Thunder will fire this man & his stupid son.There nothing wrong with your stupid son that will warrant him to be taking to TB JOSHUA.They will kill him@ last.omooba
Begging for what, what of those families that lost their once,what about the huge ransom he took away from his victims, what about the sufferings the people went through while in their hide out. As a father you have failed from your responsibility before now for caring to know the whereabouts of your son after many years. Please go and sit down and allow Justice to take it cause.
Lol...dey will be resurrected to
Its too late
