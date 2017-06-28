 Video: Chants of Igwe rent the air as IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, visits Port Harcourt | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Video: Chants of Igwe rent the air as IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, visits Port Harcourt

 IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, arrived Port harcourt, Rivers state yesterday and was welcomed by some of his supporters. Chants of 'Igwe', meaning King in Igbo, rent the air as he made his way to his car. Kanu had a meeting with members of the Ijaw Elders Council. See a video of this after the cut...



8 comments:

Neneh Diallo said...

Hey guys where is free born did anybody notice the absence of LIB "FREE BORN?

28 June 2017 at 05:46
Neneh Diallo said...

Neneh Diallo said...

give them their Barfra please make them go kill themselves simple

28 June 2017 at 05:48
Anonymous said...

This go dey pain hater eeh.... ga niru anyi kwu gi nazu.

28 June 2017 at 05:56
Anonymous said...

The elder that received him needs to b checked. Nk is sick, and some pple can't see this. Smh

28 June 2017 at 05:57
Anonymous said...

Igbo nwere mmadu.

28 June 2017 at 05:57
Nwa na Dubai said...

Igwe! I wish you all the best Sir, as you struggle to liberate your people and write your name on the sands of time.may spirits of Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela, Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu and other great freedom fighters be with you

28 June 2017 at 06:10
Anonymous said...

Those chanting Igwe and those that poses in the same pictures with Kanu are not ijaw leaders is the same Igbo people doing business in PH,I know all of them,while the fake stories

28 June 2017 at 06:17

