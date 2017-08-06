 Video: CCTV footage of the February Zenith bank robbery attack surfaces online | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Video: CCTV footage of the February Zenith bank robbery attack surfaces online

The CCTV footage of the Zenith bank four-man robbery attack which led to the death of one of the robbers and many injured have surfaced online. The robbery occurred on 22nd February, 2017 at a Zenith Bank Branch along Wetheral road Owerri. The CCTV footage which was released online shows the moment the robbers drove into the bank premises and started to shoot sporadically.

One of the policemen attached to the bank was able to gun down one of the robbers who went into the security office to see if anybody was there. According to reports online, the driver was caught at his father's burial and the policeman who succeeded in killing one of the robbers didn't die Watch the video after the cut..
Posted by at 6/08/2017 11:10:00 am

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Nice... Quick thinking Police officer!

8 June 2017 at 11:18
Anonymous said...

Nice... Quick thinking Police officer!

8 June 2017 at 11:18
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Jesus

8 June 2017 at 11:21
Beauty Osas said...

They need to promote that police officer is so courageous.

8 June 2017 at 11:31
Beauty Osas said...

courageous enough to take risk

8 June 2017 at 11:34

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts