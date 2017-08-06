One of the policemen attached to the bank was able to gun down one of the robbers who went into the security office to see if anybody was there. According to reports online, the driver was caught at his father's burial and the policeman who succeeded in killing one of the robbers didn't die Watch the video after the cut..
Thursday, 8 June 2017
Video: CCTV footage of the February Zenith bank robbery attack surfaces online
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/08/2017 11:10:00 am
5 comments:
Nice... Quick thinking Police officer!
Nice... Quick thinking Police officer!
Jesus
They need to promote that police officer is so courageous.
courageous enough to take risk
