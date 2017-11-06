Video: Boko Haram claims responsibility for Maiduguri attack as death toll rises to 23

Boko Haram has claimed responsibility for Wednesday multiple suicide and gun attacks in the Jiddari -Polo area of Maiduguri, Borno State capital.
"We have killed those we can and have left with the bounties of war we are displaying now,” said a voice on a video released by Boko Haram on Saturday, showing the group’s fighters among piles of ammunition and other supplies. We are hale and hearty, contrary to claims that we have been killed,” the voice said.
The Boko Haram fighters attacked Maiduguri’s suburbs with anti-aircraft guns and several suicide bombers.
The video showed what appear to be Boko Haram fighters moving through the bush with guns and vehicles mounted with heavy weaponry, as well as shots of them holding security passes and other Nigerian military supplies.
“God has enriched us with the arms and ammunition on display, and we shall deploy such weapons we seized against you… the war is still ongoing,” said the video.
“As you look for us in the bush, we shall hunt you in the cities… There is no dialogue between us, only fire for fire.”
The video also showed a man who appears to be Abubakar Shekau, leader of one of two branches of the jihadist group, standing in front of fighters and weaponised vehicles and speaking Arabic, though the Nigerian Army has repeatedly claimed to have killed him.
Meanwhile, death toll from the attack has risen 18 to 23, after emergency rescue teams evacuated 86 victims to University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) and State’s Specialist Hospital for medical attention.
Medical Director of the state Specialist Hospital, Dr. Laraba Bello, disclosed this when she took the Executive Director of Victims Support Fund (VSF), Prof. Sunday Ochoche, round to injured victims admitted in hospital.
