Bobrisky is asking for your prayers coz his surgery is next month. Would you pray?pic.twitter.com/CFkfGdNHHW— Eric Okafor (@KneWKeeD) June 24, 2017
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Sunday, 25 June 2017
Video: Bobrisky asks his fans to pray for him as his alleged 'butt lift' surgery is next month
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/25/2017 03:45:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
26 comments:
I will rather pray for Nigeria than to pray for the surgery. guy receive sense
Do surgery on ur knuckles also
And who is supposed to answer such a prayer? God made him a man. He's not happy with that. He wants to have a womans body. Let him go for the surgery at his own risk.
It is a wawu
May you die there!
smelly pig
Guy what of nkpuru obi, breast, bobbi.....ah baba God dn see rubbish tire from us
What haven't we heard in Naija?
So we should pray for him to get a butt lift, that is an indirect insult to prayer.
Meanwhile lets checkout newly and download GTA 5 android apk data file, it's actually the fifth installation of the series.
is it a boy or a girl
abi Wah is this one
The cause alone he will receive can kill him
Pray for gini? Iga asi ma ikpo nkiti ga uka!..botched is your case aswear!!!
What is he calling bible for?
Omo imale oshi. His dick may just get lumped up with his ass during the surgery. 😂😂😂😂😂
Anyway i wish him luck. He is getting too arrogant now like Linda Ikeji is.
Lol... Dis guy s bad n possessed
My prayer for you is, you will meet CHRIST
When you have Christ, you have peace of mind
Because as you are right now, you are been tormented by the devil
@Galore
Who will be of help to me please to get my capital of 17,000 naira to start up a little trade of Fries.(akara,plantain,yam and potato).thank you. Daniella0daniella55@gmail.com
Abeg shift let me faint
Oh my!
I am praying for your father not to have a heart attack because of your way of life. Just because you can't hustle as a man you reduced yourself to this level. I don't want to believe you are gay. Nah, you are not. You are a prostitute and a lazy motherfucker. You don't want to hustle but chose to be an Ashawo.
Hmm Mmm Mmm Mmm ok..
U are on your own..
This is guy is mentally ill.
We will pray the Doctor drink Kai Kai before your surgery so that he mess you up real bad you then know God is great
Amen
This guy is sick and disgusting.
I pray God gives u a chance to change before taking ur life,cos if he does the whole of hell with rejoice cos they hv gotten a soul
I am praying for your father not to have a heart attack because of your way of life.
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
Just because you can't hustle as a man you reduced yourself to this level. I don't want to believe you are gay. Nah, you are not. You are a prostitute and a lazy motherfucker.
Na to die dat is my prayer for you
miscarriages dont happen when you obviously need it.
Post a Comment