Sunday, 25 June 2017

Video: Bobrisky asks his fans to pray for him as his alleged 'butt lift' surgery is next month

Self acclaimed Nigeria male Barbie doll and Snapchat celebrity, Bobrisky revealed days ago that he would be getting a butt lift in the US. He claimed to have deposited half of the money and is scared of the surgery. He has now released a video asking Nigerians to pray for him as the surgery is scheduled for next month.  Watch the video after the cut...




26 comments:

damilola deborah said...

I will rather pray for Nigeria than to pray for the surgery. guy receive sense

25 June 2017 at 15:48
Swtswt Eze said...

Do surgery on ur knuckles also

25 June 2017 at 15:51
Anonymous said...

And who is supposed to answer such a prayer? God made him a man. He's not happy with that. He wants to have a womans body. Let him go for the surgery at his own risk.

25 June 2017 at 15:52
Anonymous said...

It is a wawu

25 June 2017 at 15:52
DoInZ said...

May you die there!

25 June 2017 at 15:54
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

smelly pig

25 June 2017 at 15:54
Anonymous said...

Guy what of nkpuru obi, breast, bobbi.....ah baba God dn see rubbish tire from us

25 June 2017 at 15:55
Confy Scenty said...

What haven't we heard in Naija?
So we should pray for him to get a butt lift, that is an indirect insult to prayer.

What haven't we heard in Naija?
So we should pray for him to get a butt lift, that is an indirect insult to prayer.

25 June 2017 at 15:55
Abdul Lateef said...

is it a boy or a girl
abi Wah is this one

25 June 2017 at 15:56
ella john said...

The cause alone he will receive can kill him

25 June 2017 at 15:57
merryfrancee said...

Pray for gini? Iga asi ma ikpo nkiti ga uka!..botched is your case aswear!!!

25 June 2017 at 15:57
Anonymous said...

What is he calling bible for?
Omo imale oshi. His dick may just get lumped up with his ass during the surgery. 😂😂😂😂😂
Anyway i wish him luck. He is getting too arrogant now like Linda Ikeji is.

25 June 2017 at 15:58
Anonymous said...

Lol... Dis guy s bad n possessed

25 June 2017 at 16:01
GALORE said...

My prayer for you is, you will meet CHRIST

When you have Christ, you have peace of mind


Because as you are right now, you are been tormented by the devil



@Galore

25 June 2017 at 16:01
Anonymous said...



25 June 2017 at 16:03
Vincent Okechukwu Anagor said...

Abeg shift let me faint

25 June 2017 at 16:04
Carina K Jacob said...

Oh my!
I am praying for your father not to have a heart attack because of your way of life. Just because you can't hustle as a man you reduced yourself to this level. I don't want to believe you are gay. Nah, you are not. You are a prostitute and a lazy motherfucker. You don't want to hustle but chose to be an Ashawo.

25 June 2017 at 16:04
Atanle Omobolaji John said...

Hmm Mmm Mmm Mmm ok..
U are on your own..

25 June 2017 at 16:06
Olawuwo Ajao said...

This is guy is mentally ill.

25 June 2017 at 16:07
Abdullahi Mohammed said...

We will pray the Doctor drink Kai Kai before your surgery so that he mess you up real bad you then know God is great

25 June 2017 at 16:22
Anonymous said...

Amen

25 June 2017 at 16:22
Anonymous said...

This guy is sick and disgusting.

25 June 2017 at 16:24
Anonymous said...

I pray God gives u a chance to change before taking ur life,cos if he does the whole of hell with rejoice cos they hv gotten a soul

25 June 2017 at 16:24
Zoey said...

I am praying for your father not to have a heart attack because of your way of life.

click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement

Just because you can't hustle as a man you reduced yourself to this level. I don't want to believe you are gay. Nah, you are not. You are a prostitute and a lazy motherfucker.

25 June 2017 at 16:26
Anonymous said...

Na to die dat is my prayer for you

25 June 2017 at 16:35
Anonymous said...

miscarriages dont happen when you obviously need it.

25 June 2017 at 16:38

