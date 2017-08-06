Video: Black IQ – Can’t Wait (Dir By Clarence Peters)

Black iQ follows up on the success of his collaborative effort ‘Turn it on’ which featured Reminisce with something different and albeit playful titled ‘Cant Wait’.
‘Cant Wait’ comes with a playful chant chorus and an even more playful but intense beat that is guaranteed to get people expressing themselves on dancefloors and at fun spots. As usual, Black iQ punctures the flow with his hard Bini (Benin) rap.
This single could not have come at a better time- at a critical point of Black iQ’s career which sees him rebranding his style and evolving into an even better rapper while putting finishing touches to a Nigerian and European tour designed to take him to the next level.
Cant Wait was produced by Benjamz.
