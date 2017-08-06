 Video: Black IQ – Can’t Wait (Dir By Clarence Peters) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Video: Black IQ – Can’t Wait (Dir By Clarence Peters)

King Makers Entertainment recording artist Black IQ is here with the visuals to his track titled "Can't Wait" "Can't Wait" was directed by Capital Dreams Pictures.

Black iQ follows up on the success of his collaborative effort ‘Turn it on’ which featured Reminisce with something different and albeit playful titled ‘Cant Wait’.

‘Cant Wait’ comes with a playful chant chorus and an even more playful but intense beat that is guaranteed to get people expressing themselves on dancefloors and at fun spots. As usual, Black iQ punctures the flow with his hard Bini (Benin) rap.

This single could not have come at a better time- at a critical point of Black iQ’s career which sees him rebranding his style and evolving into an even better rapper while putting finishing touches to a Nigerian and European tour designed to take him to the next level.

Cant Wait was produced by Benjamz.

Connect with Black IQ Online
Twitter: www.twitter.com/iamblackiq
Instagram: www.instagram.com/iamblackiq
Facebook: www.facebook.com/iamblackiq

Watch !!

 Youtube File: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vhr1koy2FKw

 DOWNLOAD VIDEO
 
