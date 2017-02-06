 Video + Audio: Saxzy - Aisha | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 2 June 2017

Video + Audio: Saxzy - Aisha

Born Odukwe Emeka, Saxzy like most other successful artists started from the church as an instrumentalist. He played the keyboard and the saxophone. He continue to shine as an instrumentalist until he met his label boss in 2015.

Currently signed to BWE, Saxzy is proud to unleash his debut project with the label. The single which is titled Aisha is produced by fast rising ilblaky and Saxzy delivers a soothing melody on this catchy tune.

Follow @iamsaxzy on all Social Media Platforms.

WATCH/STREAM/STREAM "AISHA" VIDEO BY SAXZY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OMI9I15b4BA

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "AISHA" BY SAXZY

https://my.notjustok.com/track/224638/saxzy-aisha-prod-ilblaky


Posted by at 6/02/2017 03:14:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts