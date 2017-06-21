Video: "Anybody that says Biafra will not come, will die" Nnamdi Kanu says as he addresses IPOB members

Nnamdi Kanu issued the warning on Tuesday, June 20th, 2017 at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Eze I.O Kanu in Isiama Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State.
He also declared that there won't be any election in the South East region beginning with Anambra state pending when a referendum is announced by the Nigerian government.
He said;
“We are starting with Anambra, that they may know that this land belongs to our ancestors. This land must be set free, here we shall die, and here we shall be buried. Anybody that says Biafra will not come, that person will not be alive!”
You will die first. Idiot.face of deceit
MAKE UNA GO TELL THIS GUY MAKE HE GO TAKE CARE OF HIM SELF AD FORGET THIS MISSION IMPOSSIBLE
Hmmm
Never believed till I saw the video
@Galore
Ok, we r here watching u and ur gullible, wishing people death or not, what will be will surely be.
Linda please bring that video clip that Ojukwu(a man with class and a brave igbo man) clearly stated that a second biafra is a No no because lessons should have been learnt and if anyone starts the agitation again then those who died died in vain.
Please post the video. This Kanu man is a trouble maker and power drunk. He is flouting his bail conditions at the moment and rubbing it in the judge's faces. gathering with lazy unemployed people and rubbing his ideologies on them. I really hope Igbos can stop this man before it gets too late.
Igbos have worked too hard to be pulled out of nigeria as a country and also what he is doing is making sure igbos would never be welcome to continue to live in nigeria if he does not stop this noise.
Buhari is already dead.
Dear kanu,am a big fan but bros your talk don dey too much joor!Action speaks louder than words,follow ojukwus steps,take action if not shut the hell up
You bastard, am igbo and biafra will not come. You have brought us a lot of pain and hatred from other Nigerians. Hope u are aware people have died as a result of your activities but non of them is your family member. You deceived gullible igbos into this your stupid biafran dream. If you love the igbos truely, you will stop this trash. The primary and secondary schools in your village are in tartars, yet you could not fix them. If you will not fix the future of your village people, how will you fix that of the igbo. I wish you death. Ogwagiwa, Kanu, wobere oge, higa wuu. Please let the government arrest this bastard and lock him up for life. Our men are dying in Indonesia and Malaysia as a result of drug trafficking. You not doing anything to stop the trend through your useless radio biafra nsi. I pray in Jesus name for Kanu4 death. Igawun site nafa Jesu. Oyanra nmadu
I think this is a case where the media takes a part of a whole sentence and exerggerate it. He alone knows what he meant and who he is referring to. Buh in all, I dnt like the level that d biafra has turn to. It's making the loving igbos turn to beast and idol worshippers period
HAIL BIAFRA... THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN
This man has gone nuts,he should learn from the past.say no no to Biafra.Am igbo and am not in support.
Pls someone take this man back to kuje pls
Can the DSS push this blood sucking demon back to where he belong.
This man has gone nuts,he should learn from the past.say no no to Biafra.Am igbo and am not in support.
Given up on this man, why can't he use is senses for once?
This guy will lead to innocent people dying and after that he will seek asylum somewhere else. Please I am partially Igbo and also from the Niger Delta, but I urge my fellow Igbo's to completely disregard this move to secede because it might end up causing unnecessary bloodbath.
What we should concentrate on is a fair representation in the Nigerian state. We even stand to gain more because we are normally entrepreneurs and a larger immediate market will be to our advantage. We should also hold our immediate leaders accountable to make sure our resources are judiciously spent even to the last kobo.
We have come a long way and intermarried everywhere, so this will cause major discomfort and problems in so many homes.
What if a law is set up in a place like Lagos, Kano, Abuja, Kaduna Ogun and maybe even some Niger Delta states(since most say they are not part of Biafra) to make the Igbo's forfeit their properties and businesses, do they know how many lives that will affect?
Please saner heads needs to prevail at this particular time. Yes there's a partial marginalisation against the Igbo's, ie the south east is the only geopolitical zone in the country with 5 states, which is the least. That should be addressed immediately, then other things that makes people in the south east to be aggrieved should be looked into with sacrifice from different quarters.
Even if the southeast secedes, there will still be leadership tussle amongst the different communities which might also lead to bloodshed like the case of South Sudan.
Please Nigeria is better as a United/indivisible country. We only need fairness, equity, understanding and justice.
May God help us.
Omandiri gi na nma, giwa bu Kanu, chineke gaa kpo gi oku. You bastard, you have caused the igbos hatred, I wish you nothing but a painful death. And am igbo too but a proud Nigerian today. The war that was fought by Ojukwu was right because our people then were being killed unnecessarily. But you, who is killing our people now? You brought this biafran madness again and out people are now being threatened. If another war breaks out now, you will take your family to the UK and the poor and stupid ones must now fight and die because of you. You have made us the ridicule of all. Everybody hurls insults at us because of you animal. You refer to my country Nigeria as a zoo, a country that has been good to me. My parents were poor, but I was able to go to the University as a result of the government tuition free policy. Today, am gain fully employed and I owe everything to God and my country. God bless my country Nigeria and grant her peace and prosperity. But curses be on anyone who refers to my Nigeria as a zoo. You will never prosper in this country you abuse so much and you will die Kanu. I understand fully that things are not perfect in our nation, but please which nation on earth are things perfect. We will iron out our differences in Nigeria and build the greatest black nation the world has ever seen. But people like Kanu will never be allowed to be part of us. Mind you, am igbo and my name is Ikenna Ejiofor. To confirm to you, Afam bu Ikenna Ejiofor, nwoke aa ana kpo Nnamdi but ezipote oyen ogba ara. Biko, unu esozinaya. Ajo nmadu ko bu.
Honestly, this fanatical Kanu is making the Ibos to be hated the more by other tribes because of his hate speeches. Those who are still following him are the jobless and unserious Ibo youths together with elderly fools having no plans for their children's future. Majority of the real intelligent and gainfully employed Ibos are not his followers in his crazy dreams. Unfortunately, his actions will negatively affect the votes and willingness of other tribes for an Ibo Presidential candidate whenever any Party presents such. Yet, votes from both Igbo land and some parts of South-South alone can never win Presidency for the Ones.
This is a treasonable offence. This man must be send back to prison
