Vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, condemns recent ethnic attacks in Taraba, orders deployment of extra military officers to the state

The renewed crisis started in in Mambilla Plateau on Monday and spread to some other neighboring communities. According to reports, Fulani herdsmen in the affected communities recorded the most casualties.
In a statement released on his Facebook page, Osinbajo offered his condolence to the families affected by the crisis. He has also ordered military reinforcement in the communities affected and also for relief materials to be made available to members of the affected communities.
Read his statement below...
With great sorrow, I offer my condolences to the victims of the violent attacks in communities in Taraba State.
The perpetrators of these attacks and acts of violence will be brought to book.
Yesterday, I summoned and held an emergency meeting with top security officials of the Federal Government and Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku. I have also ordered the deployment of an extra military battalion, police reinforcements and also a deployment of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to the areas affected.
Provision of relief materials will be delivered to the affected communities in Toffi, Mayo Daga, Mayo Sina, Tamiya, Kwara-Kwara, Tungan Lugere, Timjire, Nguroje and other villages in the hinterlands of Mambilla Plateau.
Long term solutions including mediation between opposing groups in the communal conflict have also been put into motion.
Tragedies like these will raise many emotions but we must remain committed to the reign of peace and use of peaceful methods to resolve issues.
My condolences go the people and the Government of Taraba State, may we never see this again.
No comments:
Post a Comment