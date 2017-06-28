 Vibe Wednesday at Cova | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Vibe Wednesday at Cova


It's new, fresh and exciting! Wednesday's will never be the same again, lets unwind and share the best aerial view of Victoria Island while we enjoy the best music from the finest carefully selected Djs, Artistes and Live band with the best served cocktail, chapman, blends liquor and grills to go with it.

Dj Consequence & Alatika (The konga drummer) will be hosting the weekly event, we also have performing artistes, saxophonist, guitarist to treat you with karaoke and great entertainment.

Date: Every Wednesday starting from today

Time: 6pm till Night falls

Venue:  Cova Lagos, Mega Plaza Rooftop Terrace, Idowu Martins Victoria Island Lagos.  

Follow @vibeonwednesdays on Instagram for more details.
