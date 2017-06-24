 Veteran TV reporter, Gabe Pressman dies at 93 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Veteran TV reporter, Gabe Pressman dies at 93

Longtime TV reporter, Gabe Pressman whose career stretched back more than 60 years, has died at the age of 93.
His wife said he died in his sleep early Friday morning. The Bronx native was one of the first local broadcast reporters in New York City, having joined WNBC in 1956.
He went on to win awards for his coverage of the Big Apple, including 11 Emmys. Until his death, Pressman was listed as a senior correspondent with WNBC, where he spent the bulk of his career.
3 comments:

Anonymous said...

the pen is mightier than the sword...lived for justice

24 June 2017 at 06:58
Alloy Chikezie said...

May his soul rest in peace.

24 June 2017 at 07:07
Manuel Kunmi said...

rest on

24 June 2017 at 07:25

